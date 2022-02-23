Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $20.30 Million Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 248.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564,979 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.14% of Clarus worth $20,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarus alerts:

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

CLAR stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $791.91 million, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.