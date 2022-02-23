Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $292.33

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.33 ($3.98) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.40). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.40), with a volume of 8,759 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOD. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.12) price target on shares of Good Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.12) price target on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.88. The stock has a market cap of £42.97 million and a PE ratio of 9.75.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

