Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,511.81

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,511.81 ($34.16) and traded as low as GBX 2,154.09 ($29.30). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,160 ($29.38), with a volume of 262,055 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,457.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,509.72. The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.79.
Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)
