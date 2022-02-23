Dominion Energy Inc (DCUE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.81 on March 1st

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.8125 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

DCUE stock opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.78. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $105.25.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period.

