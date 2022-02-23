Dominion Energy Inc (DCUE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.81 on March 1st

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.8125 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
DCUE stock opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.78. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $105.25.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
