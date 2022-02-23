Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (BIPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on March 31st

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $729,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 225.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 57.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 65,121 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

