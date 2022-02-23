Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on March 15th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has raised its dividend payment by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of CSSEP stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

