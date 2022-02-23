FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on March 17th

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $404.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.73.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
