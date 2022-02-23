FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on March 17th

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $404.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.73.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.