Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.94. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 216,792 shares traded.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTG. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

