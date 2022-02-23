CyberMiles Tops 1-Day Volume of $257,975.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $257,975.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,842.18 or 0.99948927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.46 or 0.00284225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00023794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

