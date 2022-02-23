Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 95,700 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of Harley-Davidson worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. H Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 85.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after purchasing an additional 766,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2,693.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 628,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 606,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.