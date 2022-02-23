Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $430.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $430.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total transaction of $29,311,897.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,472 shares of company stock valued at $268,782,448 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $368.29 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.90 and a 200-day moving average of $354.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

