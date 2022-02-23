Brokerages Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Target Price at $14.17

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 2,386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

