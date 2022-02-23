Two Sigma Investments LP Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 114.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 254,947 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.31% of Global Ship Lease worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $398,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

GSL opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $949.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

