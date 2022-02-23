Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) PT at $79.60

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.60.

OGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

ONE Gas stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

