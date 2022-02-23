Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATUS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

NYSE ATUS opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,251,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 63,553 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after buying an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 542,150 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

