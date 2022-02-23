Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Xylem by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after buying an additional 263,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 343.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 280,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 217,225 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.92.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

