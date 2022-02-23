Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.
BCC opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $85.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.
Boise Cascade Company Profile
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
