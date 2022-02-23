Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Camping World has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Camping World by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Camping World by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Camping World by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

