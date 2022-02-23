Vestcor Inc Trims Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.90 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

