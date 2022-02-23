Vestcor Inc Reduces Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 25,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,689,000 after buying an additional 131,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $133.03 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,045 shares of company stock valued at $22,550,618. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

