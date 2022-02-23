Vestcor Inc Lowers Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

