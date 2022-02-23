Two Sigma Investments LP Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800,076 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.02% of ImmunoGen worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

