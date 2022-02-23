Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 5,060 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.06%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

