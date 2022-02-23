Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $1,607,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $4,253,870. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

