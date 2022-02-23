Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,621 Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

TECL opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $91.04.

