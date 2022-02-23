Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Position Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.