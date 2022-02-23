Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,789,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

RSX opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.89. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.