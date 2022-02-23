Toroso Investments LLC Buys 117 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,416.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,527.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,514.83.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

