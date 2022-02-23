Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 123.3% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 92.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $5,162,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 592,867 shares of company stock worth $73,168,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

