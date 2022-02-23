Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

MPWR opened at $450.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.28.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.43%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $714,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,698 shares of company stock worth $26,197,254. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.