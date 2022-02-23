Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

