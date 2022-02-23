Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $123.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.29. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,300. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

