Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $73,000 Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KIDS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 99.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 42.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,585 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.82 million, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

