Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 292,450 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 292,450 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573,173 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,172,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,291,000 after buying an additional 1,598,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 475.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,083,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 894,722 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.16. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

