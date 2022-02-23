LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Etsy worth $19,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Etsy by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,626 shares of company stock worth $31,587,943. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $121.34 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

