United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,357,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,493,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,114,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,188,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $35.63.

