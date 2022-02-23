United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCI opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

