Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 219,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 156,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period.

XMLV stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.86. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

