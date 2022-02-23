UBS Group AG Purchases 1,821 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of AutoZone worth $60,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 51.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $5,371,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $78,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,850.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,994.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,823.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,145.16 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.50.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

