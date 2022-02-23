Toroso Investments LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,739,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,531,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,480.06 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,565.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,730.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.