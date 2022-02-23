Toroso Investments LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 124.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.