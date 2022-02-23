Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.28 and its 200-day moving average is $287.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.86.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

