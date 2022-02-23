Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.30

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.30 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.78). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 112,686 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.04) target price on shares of Serabi Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.25. The company has a market cap of £42.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

