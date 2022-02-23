EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.62

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.62 and traded as low as $44.79. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 24,500 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDPFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

