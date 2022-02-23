Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.48

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.48 and traded as low as C$12.61. Cascades shares last traded at C$12.62, with a volume of 142,109 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAS. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

