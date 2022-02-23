Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.86. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 187,445 shares traded.
Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$1.30 price target on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$143.89 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile (TSE:ANX)
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
