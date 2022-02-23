United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,066 ($14.50). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,058 ($14.39), with a volume of 693,714 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.42) to GBX 1,100 ($14.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,072.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94.

In related news, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($14.09) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($42,268.46).

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

