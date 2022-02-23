MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $201.85

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €201.85 ($229.38) and traded as low as €176.95 ($201.08). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €177.30 ($201.48), with a volume of 335,361 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €202.08 and a 200-day moving average of €201.84.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.