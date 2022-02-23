Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in WESCO International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in WESCO International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 71.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in WESCO International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.