Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,159 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after buying an additional 2,293,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after buying an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in AGNC Investment by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after buying an additional 920,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 892,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.